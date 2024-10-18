Gunna Drops New Single “Him All Along”

Capping off a monumental 2024, four-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated Atlanta rap superstar Gunna has released his new single and music video, “Him All Along,” via Young Stoner Life Records/300 Entertainment. The track, produced by Turbo, highlights Gunna’s evolving signature style, with introspective verses that lead into a powerful, emotionally charged refrain. Blending uplifting energy with stark reflection, the single showcases Gunna at his most thoughtful and poignant.

In support of the new release, Gunna is launching Wun of Dem Nights, a series of exclusive, one-off performances across select cities. The mini-tour kicks off on Saturday, October 19, at The Anthem in Washington, D.C., and will wrap up at the Hollywood Palladium on Monday, November 4.

“Him All Along” follows Gunna’s fifth studio album One of Wun, his first full-length project since 2023’s chart-topping A Gift & A Curse. The 20-track album features high-profile collaborations with Offset, Normani, Leon Bridges, and Roddy Ricch, further solidifying Gunna’s status as one of hip-hop’s most versatile and influential artists.

With these exclusive performances and a new single that reflects the depth of his artistry, Gunna continues to carve his unique path in the industry.