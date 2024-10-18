Atlanta rapper Hunxho is set to release his highly anticipated album Thank God on Friday, October 25. The project caps off an incredible 2024 for Hunxho, filled with milestones and achievements.

This year, Hunxho headlined his first sold-out U.S. tour, “One Night Only,” crossed over 1 billion streams, and saw his hit single “Your Friends” certified Gold by the RIAA. He also performed at the 2024 BET Awards Red Carpet Pre-Show and directly supported Sexyy Red on her “Sexyy for President” tour.

With Thank God, fans can expect more of the energy and raw lyricism that has made Hunxho one of rap’s rising stars.

