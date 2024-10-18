History’s youngest female EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson captures the magic of the holiday season on her Interscope Records debut, The Gift of Love, released today. With her effortless range and melodic tone, the genre-defying vocalist brings to life seasonal favorites like “O Holy Night,” “Winter Wonderland” and “Auld Lang Syne” alongside originals that bring fresh meaning to the holidays.

To celebrate the album’s release, she will host a special episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” packed with holiday fun today. Next week, Hudson will appear on “SHERRI” and “CBS This Morning.”

The festivities will continue with The Gift of Love: An Intimate Live Experience, which launches on November 24 at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre. This special series of performances will also bring the two-time GRAMMY® Award-winning recording artist, Academy Award-winning actress, and Tony and Emmy Award-winning producer to The Chicago Theatre in Chicago, Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles and Fontainebleau in Las Vegas. Visit JenniferHudson.world for additional information.

Advertisement

Hudson has joined forces with Hallmark to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Countdown to Christmas programming event and Hallmark’s 2024 Joy to Your World holiday campaign, which launches today. The campaign will feature “Let There Be Joy,” an exclusive original song from Hudson. Songs from The Gift of Love will also appear in upcoming Hallmark holiday programming.

The Gift of Love includes “Carol of the Bells,” featuring The Joy, a South African quintet known for their blend of traditional Zulu music and modern a cappella. Hudson also collaborates with fellow GRAMMY® Award winner Common for the original song “Almost Christmas” and, to fans’ delight, finally records her stunning take on “Hallelujah.” Ryan Tedder served as Executive Producer of the album and produced several tracks. Hudson additionally teamed with producers David Foster, Greg Phillinganes, Kirk Franklin, James Poyser, Fede Vindver, Peer Åström; and co-writers including Michael Pollack and J Kash.

The Gift of Love Track Listing:

1. Hallelujah

2. Winter Wonderland

3. Carol of the Bells (ft. The Joy)

4. Find The Love

5. O Holy Night

6. Make It To Christmas

7. Santa to Someone

8. My Favorite Things

9. Little Drummer Boy

10. Go Tell It On The Mountain

11. Almost Christmas (ft. Common)

12. Jingle Bells (Prelude)

13. Jingle Bells

14. The Christmas Song

15. Auld Lang Syne

The Gift of Love: An Intimate Live Experience

November 24 Brooklyn, NY Kings Theatre

December 13 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre

December 18 Los Angeles, CA Walt Disney Concert Hall

December 21 Las Vegas, NV Fontainebleau

December 22 Las Vegas, NV Fontainebleau