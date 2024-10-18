Jeremih Drops New Single “Sick” Featuring 4Batz

GRAMMY-nominated artist Jeremih has officially released his new single, “Sick,” featuring rising star 4Batz. The track marks the second official single from his upcoming, highly anticipated project, which is set to arrive in early 2024.

Following a busy summer that saw Jeremih collaborate with artists like Bryson Tiller, Chris Brown, Chlöe Bailey, and Ari Lennox, “Sick” offers fans a taste of his winter vibe. The track follows his solo return with the single “Wait On It,” and brings Jeremih back into the R&B spotlight.

“’Sick’ is for the fans that have been missing me. I’ve been missing them too,” Jeremih shared, promising this record will “heat things up” as the colder months approach. His collaborator 4Batz, who gained critical acclaim with his debut mixtape u made me a st4r, added, “We wanted to make a true R&B record for the fans. Jeremih is one of the GOATs, so it was easy.”

Jeremih’s new single is now available across streaming platforms, building anticipation for his full project next year.