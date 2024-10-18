Mary J. Blige Releases New Single Ahead of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction

Nine-time GRAMMY® winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Mary J. Blige has dropped a new single, “You Ain’t The Only One,” ahead of her induction ceremony this weekend in Cleveland.

The track, released through Blige’s Beautiful Life Productions in partnership with 300 Entertainment, is the second single from her forthcoming album Gratitude, which will be released on November 15th.

Produced by Pat Kelly, Angelo “Doc” Velasquez, Will Campbell, and Aidan Brody, the song delivers Blige’s signature soulful sound. Blige co-wrote the track alongside Kelly, Velasquez, and Jezus Rose. A music video for “You Ain’t The Only One” is set to premiere on Monday, October 21st at 11 AM EST on MTV and BET.

Advertisement

The new single follows “Breathing” featuring Fabolous, released in August and is also part of Gratitude. This will be Blige’s first album since her critically acclaimed Good Morning Gorgeous, which earned six GRAMMY nominations, including Album of the Year and Best R&B Album.

Blige’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction will be streamed live on October 19th via Disney+. In her honor, Dr. Dre, Method Man, Ella Mai, and more will perform.

In 2025, Blige will kick off her For My Fans tour, starting January 30th in Greensboro, NC, and traveling to 27 cities across North America. Special guests NE-YO and Mario will join her for the tour, which concludes on April 14th in Boston, MA.