No Diddy. Yes, we said it because it really works here. Okay, Mel’s Drive-In Diner in Hollywood has a new addition to its celebrity wall, as a signed photo of the Klein.Ally.Show now greets guests at the entrance, taking the place of a previously displayed image of Sean “Diddy” Combs.

So, earlier this week, Mel’s Hollywood manager made the decision to remove two photos of Diddy from the diner’s famous wall of celebrities. This move comes in the wake of recent controversy surrounding Diddy, prompting the diner to distance itself from the hip-hop mogul. The nature of the controversy, though not explicitly mentioned, likely relates to recent negative headlines.

Timing is everything, and seizing the opportunity, radio hosts Klein and Ally decided to humorously step in.

Advertisement

On Friday morning, they called Mel’s and proposed replacing Diddy’s photo with their own. “We want to give Mel’s the opportunity to replace Diddy with someone who hasn’t been canceled (yet),” joked Klein. In a surprising turn, the manager agreed to the playful offer, and now visitors to the Hollywood landmark will see Klein and Ally’s smiling faces as they walk in, possibly judging patrons’ food choices from their new spot on the wall.

Well, that’s the end of that.