Continuing a transformative journey and kickstarting a bold creative chapter, multiplatinum Hip-Hop luminary Quando Rondo returns with a new single “Luh Wodie.” Alongside the track, Quando revealed the official music video directed by Ace The Shooter.

The single sets the stage for the arrival of his anticipated third studio album, Here For A Reason, on November 15. His storytelling takes center stage on the project as he takes listeners on a journey of healing, self-discovery, and triumph.

When you know yourself, you can share your story. During a meteoric rise as one of hip-hop’s most enigmatic figures, Quando Rondo discovered himself. The Savannah, GA native went from D.I.Y. upstart to multiplatinum phenomenon, but he also simultaneously transformed from a complicated teen into a thoughtful young man. Along the way, he found fame and fortune, yet he lost friends and loved ones. Never letting his foot off the gas, he built a bulletproof catalog of bangers highlighted by platinum singles—“ABG,” “I Remember” [feat. Lil Baby], and “Imperfect Flower”—as well as a slew of gold singles, namely “Bacc to the Basics,” “Dope Boy Dreams,” “New Ones” [with NoCap], and “Scarred from Love,” to name a few.

Advertisement