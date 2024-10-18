Reebok Basketball Signs Rising Star Dink Pate, the Youngest Pro Hooper in USA History

Reebok Basketball has officially announced the signing of Dink Pate (@d1nkpate), the youngest professional basketball player in United States history. At just 18 years old, Pate joins Reebok’s growing roster of talent, which includes Angel Reese, Lexie Brown, and newly signed high school phenom Nate Ament, all under the guidance of brand President of Basketball, Shaquille O’Neal.

“Reebok is just different – it’s a perfect fit for me, my style, and the way I carry myself,” Pate said. “I’m just excited to be a part of the family, to represent the brand, and to show OGs like Shaq and A.I. how serious I am.”

As part of his multi-year endorsement deal, Pate will engage in various Reebok brand activations and promote the brand’s performance and lifestyle products, including the newly unveiled performance basketball shoe, the “Engine A.”

Born on March 10, 2006, Pate gained national attention last season while playing for the G-League’s Ignite Development team. Standing 6’7”, the dynamic point guard made headlines as he became the youngest professional basketball player in U.S. history at the age of 17. Before his G-League stint, Pate was ranked among the top 5 players in his high school class and is projected to be a top 10 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, with the potential to break into the top 5.

Pate’s unconventional route to the league, bypassing college to turn pro during his junior year, exemplifies his confidence and charisma on and off the court.

Stay updated on Reebok’s expanding basketball roster by following @ReebokBasketball on Instagram.