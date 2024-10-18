The latest visual offering from the “Canarsie Crimie” RRose RRome is the street savvy “Ja Morant”, hinging on the story of the star NBA player who flashed an illegal weapon at. party. RRome, who comes from those same treacherous Brooklyn blocks, admits that he “parties with a pistol”.

See hte visual short HERE

The “Ja Morant” video is a prequel to RRome’s upcoming Only Cowards Beg project, whch is due to be released on November 20th. The project features a guest appearance by NYC rap champion Jadakiss of The L.O.X. and boasts some production from behind the boards legend Dame Grease, whose produced for greats such as DMX, Ma$e and many others.

Look out for the Only Cowards Beg drop in November!