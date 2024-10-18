SadBoi Unveils New Single “Rosa” Featuring DJ Sazi

Toronto rapper and singer SadBoi has dropped her latest single, “Rosa,” featuring DJ Sazi, now available on all digital platforms through LVRN Records. The track showcases SadBoi’s signature blend of baile-funk, drill, reggae, dancehall, R&B, and alternative rap, creating a seductive anthem for self-care enthusiasts. The catchy lyrics, including the repeated phrase “Call me rose, pretty like rose. Kitty like rose,” highlight the song’s sexually liberating theme.

“Rosa” marks another milestone in SadBoi’s burgeoning discography as she gears up for the release of her second EP later this year. Expressing her excitement about the single, SadBoi remarked, “Rosa is a song for the self-care girlies, with production that makes you want to move no matter where you are or what you may be going through. The minute I heard the beat, it instantly felt good. I was super excited to collaborate with DJ Sazi on this project.”

Following the success of her debut EP, Bare Chat, which featured popular tracks like “Slide” and “Baddies,” SadBoi has also collaborated with fellow Toronto artist Smiley on “Fashion Week” and NYC rapper/producer Cash Cobain on “Jane Baby.” Currently, she is touring North America with the alternative hip-hop duo Coco & Clair Clair as part of their Girl Tour ’24.

Advertisement