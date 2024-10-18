LeBron has entered the chat for Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, who has been released from federal prison and transferred to a residential program in Miami. His released sparked a wave of reactions across social media, including from King James, himself.

As you may know or too busy to care about hood affairs, Big Meech, once the leader of the infamous Black Mafia Family (BMF) drug trafficking organization that operated in Atlanta during the 1990s and early 2000s, has become a cultural icon, largely due to the Starz series BMF, which chronicles his and his brother Terry “Southwest T” Flenory’s rise to power.

If you watch TV, the series, which debuted in 2021, was produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and stars Big Meech’s son, Demetrius Flenory Jr., who portrays his father. News of Big Meech’s release from federal prison quickly gained attention, with fans and celebrities reacting online.

As we mentioned, among those welcoming Big Meech home was NBA superstar LeBron James, who posted a celebratory message on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Welcome home Big Meech!!”

Welcome home Big Meech!! 🫡 — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 17, 2024

Get this, Lil Meech, Big Meech’s son, also took to social media, sharing his emotions through a clip from A Bronx Tale on Instagram. “Sonny, my father always said that when I get older I would understand,” he captioned the video. He also reposted LeBron’s message alongside a photo of his father.

So Big Meech, is now 56, and was sentenced to 30 years in prison after his 2008 conviction for drug trafficking and money laundering. His recent transfer to a Miami-based residential program has been seen by many as a significant moment, given his notoriety and the influence of BMF on pop culture.

What’s more, notable figures in the hip-hop community, including Sexyy Red, also shared their excitement. She posted on X, “Where da welcome home party @ I’m tryna perform for da freeski.”

Anyway, the BMF series has reignited interest in the Flenory brothers’ story, showing how they went from the streets of Detroit to becoming powerful drug lords who were embraced by hip-hop culture.