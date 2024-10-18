Marc Anthony has officially voiced his support for Kamala Harris in the lead-up to the 2024 Presidential Election.

In a passionate campaign ad released on Friday (October 18), the 56-year-old Puerto Rican music icon endorsed the Vice President while drawing attention to Donald Trump’s actions and remarks concerning Puerto Rico, particularly in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in 2017. He urged Latin voters to remember Trump’s handling of the disaster and his previous derogatory comments about Hispanics.

Check it out his endorsement here, it’s quick, to the point:

“I remember what he did and said about Puerto Rico, about our people,” Marc Anthony stated in the ad. “I remember after Hurricane Maria devastated our island, Trump blocked billions in relief while thousands died. I remember when our families lacked clean water and electricity, Trump threw paper towels and called Puerto Rico ‘dirty and poor.’”

Anthony also referenced the Trump administration’s horrific policy of separating families at the U.S.-Mexico border. “He told us what he’ll do. He’ll separate children from their families, and threaten to use the Army to do it,” Marc emphasized.

The A-list singer concluded by calling the election a moment beyond partisan politics, reminding voters of the core values of the country. “This election goes way beyond political parties. Let’s remember what the United States represents and stands for: UNITED, regardless of where we’re from. I am Marc Anthony and I remember. That’s why I support Kamala Harris for President.”