Young Thug took a moment away from the trial of his life to make a sincere plea straight from the Fulton County jail, urging his friends and hip-hop heavyweights Drake, Future, and Metro Boomin to figure out a way to fix their differences and hopefully their collaborative spirit. That’s deep. Like, he’s facing RICO charges and may never go home yet he found time to try to play peacemaker. That’s real.

It all went down Friday, where the Atlanta rapper took to Twitter to address the tension that has emerged between the trio, calling for an end to the feud that has cast a shadow over their long-standing friendships.

. @Drake @1future @MetroBoomin we all bruddas. Music aint the same without us collabin — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) October 18, 2024

“We all bruddas,” Young Thug wrote, tagging Drake, Future, and Metro Boomin in his message. “Music ain’t the same without us collabin.”

Unless you been under a rock in the Hip Hop world, the feud, which became public earlier this year with the release of the track “Like That,” has not only As the hip-hop community but also the deep personal and professional ties these artists have shared.

As we can all agree, Drake, Future, and Metro Boomin, along with Young Thug in a big way, have shaped the contemporary sound of hip-hop through collaborations that resulted in chart-topping hits and unforgettable projects. Drake and Future famously teamed up for the 2015 mixtape What a Time to Be Alive, while Future and Young Thug followed with their own joint project Super Slimey in 2017. Meanwhile, Metro Boomin has been the mastermind behind countless hits for all three artists, producing some of their most iconic tracks.

Despite their successful history, tensions have driven a serious wedge, perhaps unrepairable between those invovled. Fans have certainly felt the absence of their collaborations. Thug’s call for peace comes as he continues to face serious legal battles in connection with his ongoing RICO case, which could result in a lengthy prison sentence. While Drake, Future, and Metro Boomin have each shown their support for Young Thug during his legal struggles, Future and Metro have been noticeably distant from Drake in recent times, both voicing dissatisfaction with the Toronto rapper.

What ya’ll think? Is Thugger right or should they all stand on business and go their separate ways?