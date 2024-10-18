Shameik Moore stars as an underdog-turned-bowling sensation in the upcoming comedy The Gutter. Written by Yassir Lester and directed by both Lester and Isaiah Lester, the film follows Moore’s character as he rises to bowling stardom, embracing a flamboyant lifestyle along the way. However, his path to glory faces a serious challenge when a retired bowling legend returns to reclaim her title. Alongside Moore, the film features an ensemble cast including D’Arcy Carden and Susan Sarandon.

Here’s the official synopsis giving more insight into the plot:

“In THE GUTTER, when frequently fired Walt (Moore) lands a job tending bar and cleaning shoes at his local bowling alley AlleyCatz, he feels like he’s finally found a place to call home. But when financial trouble threatens AlleyCatz, Walt is pushed by former pro-bowler and current champion drinker Skunk (Carden) to embrace his destiny as the greatest bowler ever. As Walt’s love for big prize money and his flamboyant, in-your-face style takes over the professional bowling circuit, his critics—including ratings-obsessed news anchor Angelo Powers and the freshly unretired bowling legend Linda ‘The Crusher’ Curson (Sarandon)—plot to extinguish Walt’s meteoric rise before it goes too far.”

Also starring is Jay Ellis, Tony Baker, Rell Battle, Jackée Harry, Kim Fields, Langston Kerman, Adam Brody, Adam Pally, Paul Reiser, and Paul Scheer.

Catch The Gutter in theaters starting November 1, distributed by Magnolia Pictures.

Here’s the trailer: