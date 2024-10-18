In an exciting episode of FanDuel TV’s Up & Adams, Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant and newly traded New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams appeared as special guests, with a surprise drop-in from Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Davante Adams, fresh off his highly publicized exit from the Las Vegas Raiders, discussed his return to the Jets and reuniting with Rodgers, his long-time quarterback from their Green Bay Packers days. Speaking with host Kay Adams and KD, Davante opened up about his excitement about rekindling their chemistry on the field.

During the interview, Kay referred to the duo’s renowned connection, sparking a playful moment when Rodgers unexpectedly joined the conversation. Kay, with a smile, teased, “What are you two doing over there in New Jersey?” Davante laughed, “A little bit of studying, a little bit of just kicking it—getting back on the same page with my guy.”

Advertisement

With the Jets aiming for a strong season, fans are eager to see Adams and Rodgers’ renewed partnership on the field. This fun interaction only fueled the anticipation for what is to come.