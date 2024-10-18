Exclusives feature featured Hip hop news Hip Hop News | Trending Hip Hop Stories News Exclusives

Today in Hip-Hop History: Scarface’s Third Album ‘The Diary’ Turns 30 Years Old!

October 18, 2024
Sha Be Allah
30 years ago today rapper Brad “Scarface” Jordan dropped his third studio album The Diary. The album was released on October 18th, 1994 by Rap-A-Lot Records. With singles like “Hand of the Dead Body” released on September 27, 1994, and “I Seen A Man Die” on November 1, 1994, The Diary was certified platinum by the RIAA on December 5th, 1994.


This album was a lot different from his first two releases, Mr. Scarface Is Back and The World Is Yours. On The Diary, Producers N.O., Joe, Mike Dean, Uncle Eddie, and Scarface himself chose a different route when it came to sounds. They were influenced by live instruments, southern blues, and the relaxed pace of that California G-Funk. This became a Rap-A-Lot trademark.

Classic tracks from this album include the haunting “Hand Of A Dead Body”, which features Ice Cube and Devin The Dude, the action-packed storyline of “Goin’ Down” and the epic “I Seen A Man Die”, which was followed by the unforgettable visual.

Salute to J. Prince, Uncle Face, Mike Dean, N.O. Joe, Uncle Eddie, the entire crew at Rap-A-Lot for this timeless classic!