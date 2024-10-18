30 years ago today rapper Brad “Scarface” Jordan dropped his third studio album The Diary. The album was released on October 18th, 1994 by Rap-A-Lot Records. With singles like “Hand of the Dead Body” released on September 27, 1994, and “I Seen A Man Die” on November 1, 1994, The Diary was certified platinum by the RIAA on December 5th, 1994.

This album was a lot different from his first two releases, Mr. Scarface Is Back and The World Is Yours. On The Diary, Producers N.O., Joe, Mike Dean, Uncle Eddie, and Scarface himself chose a different route when it came to sounds. They were influenced by live instruments, southern blues, and the relaxed pace of that California G-Funk. This became a Rap-A-Lot trademark.

Classic tracks from this album include the haunting “Hand Of A Dead Body”, which features Ice Cube and Devin The Dude, the action-packed storyline of “Goin’ Down” and the epic “I Seen A Man Die”, which was followed by the unforgettable visual.

Advertisement

Salute to J. Prince, Uncle Face, Mike Dean, N.O. Joe, Uncle Eddie, the entire crew at Rap-A-Lot for this timeless classic!