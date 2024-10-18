Wizkid Returns with New Single “Piece of My Heart” Featuring Brent Faiyaz

Nigerian superstar Wizkid has returned triumphantly by releasing his new single “Piece of My Heart,” featuring Brent Faiyaz. The track, available now via Starboy/Sony Music International/RCA Records, is accompanied by a visually stunning official video directed by Lonewolf. Set in the picturesque Chateau de Neuville in France, the video showcases the duo enjoying a lavish lifestyle, from a mansion to a private jet party.

“Piece of My Heart” will be included on Wizkid’s highly anticipated sixth studio album, Morayo, scheduled for release on November 22. This deeply personal project is a tribute to Wizkid’s late mother, with the Yoruba word “MORAYO” meaning “I see joy.”

The single’s release follows Wizkid’s performance at the BOF 500 Gala and a stylish appearance at Paris Fashion Week, where he and Brent Faiyaz attended the iconic Chanel show. Wizkid hosted an intimate Ladies Only party in London to further celebrate the new music, giving select fans an exclusive first listen of “Piece of My Heart.”

