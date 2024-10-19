Following the success of its Baci di Mare launch, Bydee has introduced stunning new jewelry pieces to complement the brand’s iconic swimwear and ready-to-wear collections. These additions embody the brand’s signature aesthetic of femininity and elegance, offering an array of accessories that blend seamlessly with Bydee’s Mediterranean-inspired designs.

“Jewelry has become an integral part of our vision at Bydee,” says CEO & Creative Director Dessy Hairis. “By offering pieces that align with each of our collections, we hope to inspire our babes to create unforgettable moments in our pieces.”

The latest Baci di Mare jewelry collection includes earrings, necklaces, waist chains, and a bracelet—each handcrafted with the finest attention to detail. Using state-of-the-art plating technology, the pieces are 14k gold-plated on a brass base, ensuring both quality and durability. Featuring hand-picked synthetic and natural stones like Lapis Lazuli and yellow quartz, each piece showcases vibrant colors and unique textures, making them the perfect complement to Bydee’s luxurious swimwear.

Among the standout pieces is the Taormina Waist Chain, adorned with the radiant yellow quartz stone, whose rich golden hue offers a warm contrast to the deep blue of the Lapis Lazuli, which can be found in earrings and necklaces throughout the collection. The natural stones in each piece may slightly vary in color, adding an element of uniqueness to every accessory.

Bydee’s latest jewelry offerings reflect the brand’s commitment to high-quality craftsmanship, bold designs, and meaningful details. Whether styled poolside or for a chic night out, the collection invites wearers to elevate their look with timeless yet modern pieces.

The Baci di Mare jewelry collection is now available for purchase on bydeeaus.com. Discover the pieces and adorn yourself with Bydee’s newest loves—each one crafted to celebrate the beauty and spirit of the Mediterranean.

Founded by Dessy Hairis in 2013, Bydee has grown from a market stall to an internationally recognized brand known for its luxe swimwear and accessories. Influenced by Hairis’ Mediterranean roots and a love of travel, Bydee’s designs celebrate femininity, comfort, and sustainability.

Follow @bydee_aus for more!