In a candid new interview, YSL Woody—an associate of rapper Young Thug—opened up about his deep regret for his role in the Fulton County RICO case that has rocked the hip-hop community. Woody, whose confession played a key role in the case against Young Thug and the YSL crew, has now come forward to express his heartfelt apology for the pain and suffering he believes he caused.

During the interview with Ryan of Hip Hop Tours of Atlanta, Woody was asked, “If you could walk in that courtroom and say one thing, what would that be?”

In response, Woody offered an emotional apology:

“I’m sorry… for the pain, the suffering, everything I caused on him and his family. I’m sorry for everything. I wish I had the strength and the mindset that I have now. I’ll never forgive myself.”

Woody’s statement reflects a deep sense of remorse for his actions, particularly as they impacted Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams. In the interview, Woody opened up about how much his mindset has evolved since the events that led to his pivotal confession in the case. The YSL RICO trial has been one of the most highly-publicized legal battles in hip-hop, and Woody’s involvement as a cooperating witness has been scrutinized by fans and media alike.

This exclusive interview marked a shift from the typical courtroom conversations, offering a rare glimpse into Woody’s personal journey and struggles beyond the headlines. As he shared, the conversation wasn’t solely focused on the YSL trial, but rather on his growth as a person, touching on the difficult lessons he’s learned and his ongoing quest for redemption.

The rapper’s fans, as well as supporters of Young Thug, have reacted strongly to the interview, with many empathizing with the internal conflict Woody now faces. Others, however, continue to debate the role his testimony played in the larger YSL trial and its impact on Young Thug’s career and life.

In this raw and deeply personal conversation, Woody reflects on his life’s challenges, the mistakes he made, and his hope for a better future. As he navigates the aftermath of his confession, Woody’s journey is a reminder of the human struggles that exist beyond the headlines.

Watch the full interview below to hear Lil Woody’s reflections in his own words as he discusses the burden of guilt and the road to redemption.