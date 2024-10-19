A-list actor Dave Bautista didn’t hold back when it came to hitting hard and criticizing former President Donald Trump’s “tough guy” persona during a bit on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Wednesday. In a comedic but pointed skit, Bautista took aim at the idea that Trump is some sort of symbol of toughness, delivering his roast while engaging in intense gym exercises like boxing, flipping tires, and slamming battle ropes.

His critique to put it nicely, went hard …

“Fellas, we gotta talk,” Bautista begins, standing in a boxing ring. “A lot of men seem to think that Donald Trump is some kind of tough guy. He’s not.”

The video was hilarious and included clips of Trump awkwardly drinking water and reports of him cheating at golf flash on screen, Bautista mocks the former president’s physicality and supposed strength. “I mean, look at him, he wears more makeup than Dolly Parton,” he quips. “He whines like a baby. The guy is afraid of birds. Donald Trump had his daddy pay a doctor to say his widdle feet hurt so he could dodge the draft.”

The epic roast continues with Bautista taking shots at Trump’s physique. “Look at that gut. It’s like a garbage bag full of buttermilk,” he jokes, as an unflattering photo of Trump golfing is displayed.

You know who Bautista is who has risen in the ranks of Hollywood. He is best known for his roles in Guardians of the Galaxy and Dune, added a crude jab about Trump’s dancing before ending with a serious tone: “This November, let’s stop kidding ourselves.”

Bautista, is a vocal supporter of Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign, has actively encouraged his followers to vote. Last month, he posted on Instagram urging people to get involved in the election. “Do your part, get out there, and vote,” he said while wearing a Harris-Walz campaign shirt. “Your voice matters, and this election’s too important to sit out.”

What’s more Jimmy Kimmel set the stage for Bautista’s bit during his monologue, highlighting Trump’s popularity among young male voters. “Young, straight, white men love Donald Trump,” Kimmel noted. “But is he the strong, Alpha man these men believe him to be? Not according to one of the toughest guys I know, he isn’t.”