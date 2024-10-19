Festival season may be officially over but don’t tell that to Tyler, The Creator who just officially unveiled the star-studded line-up for the 2024 edition of his Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, featuring headliners Playboi Carti, Erykah Badu, André 3000, and himself.

The festival will kick off at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium on November 16-17, marking the carnival’s 10th anniversary.

Actually, tickets for the event went on sale back in June, which is festival season, and also well before the line-up was announced, and quickly sold out. Fans have since been eagerly awaiting the big reveal, which Tyler finally delivered in a creative way—through a crossword puzzle shared with his fans.

Get this, the line-up for the two-day festival includes a diverse mix of artists such as André 3000, Kaytranada, Playboi Carti, Sexyy Red, Vince Staples, Omar Apollo, Faye Webster, Doechii, and RAYE, among others. A special tribute performance titled FM MOOD will also take place, honoring the late MF DOOM, who passed away in 2020. This will be the first time the tribute is performed outside of MF DOOM’s estate.

What’s more, this year’s Camp Flog Gnaw follows the festival’s return in 2023 after a four-year hiatus. Blame the pandemic, perhaps? That edition featured performances from artists like SZA, Turnstile, PinkPantheress, Clipse, Kevin Abstract, and Paris Texas. In 2019, the line-up boasted Solange, FKA twigs, and Brockhampton, with a surprise headliner teased ahead of time. Fans speculated Frank Ocean might take the stage, but the surprise guest turned out to be Drake, who was unexpectedly booed off stage during his set.

ICYMI, in addition to curating the festival, Tyler, The Creator has been busy with new music. He recently announced his seventh studio album, CHROMAKOPIA, which is slated for release on October 28 via Columbia Records. Fans can already pre-order the LP. Just ahead of the announcement, Tyler dropped an eerie teaser video titled St. Chroma, with Daniel Caesar later confirming on Instagram that he contributed vocals to the song’s chorus. “Did some vocals on this, very proud. Can’t wait for you all to hear the whole record,” Caesar shared.