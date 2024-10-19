Vice President Kamala Harris is enlisting some of the biggest names in music to energize voters as the presidential election nears. Over the weekend, two key campaign events were boosted by star power from the music industry.

In Detroit, Michigan, Harris was joined by Lizzo, who delivered a passionate endorsement of the Democratic candidate. The Grammy-winning artist, originally from Detroit, didn’t hesitate to share her enthusiasm with the crowd. “I already voted early and I voted for Harris,” Lizzo declared, drawing loud applause. Michigan, a pivotal swing state, could determine the outcome of the election, and Lizzo’s presence was intended to inspire voter turnout in the crucial final stretch.

Later that day, Harris traveled to another battleground state: Georgia. In Atlanta, hometown hero Usher took the stage to lend his support. The R&B superstar, who was in the middle of his Past Present Future tour, paused his concert schedule to rally voters for Harris. “It’s really great to be home,” Usher told the crowd. “I feel that this is a momentous opportunity for each and every one of us. It’s just 17 days away from a very important election, and we have the opportunity to choose a new generation of leadership for our country.”

Advertisement

These events come at a time when early voting is already in full swing. In Detroit, Harris’s visit coincided with the first day of in-person early voting, and Michigan had already received more than 1 million mail-in ballots by Saturday morning. Georgia, too, has seen record-breaking early voter turnout, with officials reporting that the first day of voting marked the highest turnout ever for a General Election Saturday. Harris made a point of highlighting this momentum: “Georgia started early voting, broke historic records. North Carolina started early voting, broke historic records. Now, who is the capital of producing records?” she asked, alluding to Detroit’s famed music scene. “So we are going to break some records here in Detroit today.”

Harris’s campaign also sought to counter Republican attacks. Earlier this month, former President Donald Trump disparaged Detroit in a speech, suggesting that a Harris presidency would leave the entire country like “a mess” akin to Detroit. But Harris and her supporters pushed back hard. Appearing on stage in a T-shirt emblazoned with the slogan “Detroit vs Everybody,” Harris celebrated the city’s resilience. Lizzo took the rebuke a step further, directly addressing Trump’s comments. “I’m so proud to be from this city,” Lizzo told the crowd. “You know, they say if Kamala wins, then the whole country will be like Detroit. Proud like Detroit. Resilient like Detroit.”

With the help of celebrity endorsements from figures like Lizzo and Usher, Harris’s campaign is working to energize key voter bases in crucial states as the countdown to Election Day intensifies.