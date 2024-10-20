5 Music Artists Who Have Delved Into Other Ventures Outside of Music

Celebrities nowadays do not exist to be famous for one thing because they work in different fields. They will build their career on one talent like singing or acting and then gradually transition into other fields to diversify their appeal and income.

Kim Kardashian was the blueprint for this business style, transitioning from a reality star to a mom to a multiple business owner. This has also been the case with music artists, especially those with longevity and those who don’t stay at the peak of their careers.

Music artists have found new avenues to explore outside of making music. Some have moved from music to producing, Mark Ronson is known more for his production hits than his DJ work and Sia is better known for her songwriting credits than her discography.

Advertisement

Other music artists have transitioned to other ventures outside of the industry to explore new career paths and passions, diversify their income, and create a financial legacy for their families. This usually starts with celebrities doing brand deals or sponsorships where they endorse a product or service by becoming an ambassador or doing an ad campaign for that brand.

Often music artists will do this with things in entertainment, like brand deals with Beats Headphones, for example, which have been heavily featured in music videos and celebrity campaigns over the years. Some music artists will take sponsorships that reflect their interests in entertainment.

Drake had a partnership with a casino online, for example, as did Nicki Minaj with a different casino. Many artists have partnered with online brands or started brands online because they are easy to promote on social media and are accessible to fans. However, not all music artists have branched out into sponsorships, many have started their own brands and business ventures.

Rihanna

She’s been in the game for almost 20 years, but she has kind of retired from music, having had children and created a business empire.

In 2017 Rihanna launched her successful makeup brand Fenty Beauty, and she branched out into Fenty Skin a little while later.

Rhianna has also proved she’s a baddie who knows baddie fashion, as she created her lingerie line, Savage X Fenty in 2018. You could say her business ventures have started to overshadow her music career because they’re all very successful! And tragically Rihanna hasn’t released an album since 2016, when she released Anti. These days Rih is more focused on being a mom and creating inclusive products.

I’m not giving up on an album, though.

50 Cent

50 Cent began to build his business ventures at the same time as his debut album Get Rich or Die Trying was released. In 2003 he founded the G-Unit Clothing Company after his own hip-hop group.

50 branched out into writing and has written a memoir, From Pieces to Weight and a non-fiction adult book loosely inspired by his childhood experience.

He has also been known to invest in the drinks industry and even act. He was a co-producer on the hit music drama Power and even had a role in the show as Kanan Stark. He has even helped form the ideas for a few spin-offs of Power whilst maintaining all his other business ventures and investments.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez’s claim to fame was playing wizard Alex Russo in Wizards of Waverly Place, but she became a well-known artist with her band Selena Gomez and The Scene.

Yes, she still makes music but her beauty brand is her most successful business venture. Selena’s Rare Beauty brand does everything from lip products to hand cream. The best Rare Beauty products according to Selena’s fans, include liquid blushes, lip oils, and waterproof eyeliner, but we will have to try it ourselves.

Jay-Z

Jay-Z’s music career spans over three decades and he is known for singing Rhianna and Kayne West. His most successful ventures are his clothing line Rocwear which he has run for some years and Roc Nation, his entertainment company which he founded in 2008. Roc Nation primarily has been responsible for artist singing as Roc Nation was previously Jay-Z’s record label, Roc-A-Nation, but now it has expanded into greeting cards and sports.

Roc Nation is Jay-Z’s favourite company, he also has a sports agency, Roc Nation Sports. His agency represents athletes like Kevin De Bruyne. The man loves sports because he also owns a chain of sports bars called the 40/40 Club.

Pharrell Williams

Pharrell was first an artist, now he’s better known as a producer. He worked on Ariana Grande’s 2018 album Sweenter and has countless songs with R&B artists.

The Billionaire Boys Club is Pharrell’s successful streetwear brand he founded in 2003. You will find it plastered all over the streetwear tags on Instagram!

His fashion influence is prevalent in luxury fashion also, because he was hired as the Men’s Creative Director at Louis Vuitton in 2023.