Seven years ago, rumors swirled that Drake and Jennifer Lopez were getting close when the rapper shared cozy photos of them while working on his More Life album. However, when the project dropped, J.Lo was nowhere to be found on the final tracklist, leaving fans wondering what had happened between the two.

Now, with Jennifer Lopez facing a fresh chapter following her brief marriage and impending divorce from Ben Affleck, insiders say Drake is wasting no time rekindling their connection. According to In Touch, the “Certified Lover Boy” has reached out to the multi-talented star, offering both flattery and support.

“As soon as she filed the papers, Drake reached out,” a source told In Touch. “He was very sweet and told her what a fool Ben is for letting her get away, and then he quickly let her know he’s ready and willing to step in and satisfy her.”

While Lopez may be taking her time to process the breakup, sources indicate that the two have been engaging in flirty late-night texts and calls. Though J.Lo has her guard up—fully aware of Drake’s reputation as a player—the insider revealed that Drake is filling the void for something lighthearted and fun, without immediate expectations of a serious relationship.

“He’s very intelligent and romantic, and she can count on him being discreet because he’s always kept her secrets in the past,” the insider added. “It’s still in the sexting stage, but she loves hearing from him and sharing sexy selfies. He’s very quick to compliment her and lays it on thick.”

While Jennifer Lopez might not see Drake as relationship material just yet, the source explained that the Canadian rapper is more than willing to step up if and when she’s ready to take things to the next level. “It’s just a matter of her being in the right headspace,” the source concluded, hinting that Drake is ready to “drop everything” and meet her at a moment’s notice.