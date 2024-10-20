Monique Nikkole, the rising R&B artist known for her powerful vocals and empowering lyrics, has just dropped her latest single “Queen Of The Hustle”. The song, which is now available on all major streaming platforms, is a celebration of hard work, determination, and resilience.

“Queen Of The Hustle” is a timely release, as it comes at a time when many people are facing challenges and uncertainties due to the ongoing pandemic. The song serves as a reminder that no matter the circumstances, we all have the strength and resilience to overcome any obstacle and achieve our goals.

Monique Nikkole’s soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics make “Queen Of The Hustle” a must-listen for anyone in need of a motivational boost. The song’s catchy beat and uplifting message will have listeners feeling empowered and ready to take on the world.

In addition to her powerful vocals, Monique Nikkole is also known for her philanthropic efforts. She has used her platform to raise awareness and funds for various causes, including mental health and women’s empowerment. With “Queen Of The Hustle”, she continues to inspire and uplift her audience, spreading a message of strength and resilience.

“Queen Of The Hustle” is just the beginning for Monique Nikkole, as she has more music and projects in the works. Fans can stay updated on her latest releases and performances by following her on social media and streaming her music on all major platforms. With her talent, passion, and dedication, Monique Nikkole is undoubtedly on her way to becoming a household name in the music industry.

For media inquiries or to schedule an interview with Monique Nikkole, please contact www.moniquenikkole.com. Don’t forget to check out “Queen Of The Hustle” and let Monique Nikkole’s powerful voice and inspiring lyrics be the soundtrack to your hustle.