No one would’ve thought back on June 1st, the day that the New York Mets retired baseball legend Darryl Strawberry’s No. 18 jersey in Citi Field and subsequently fell to the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-5, that the team that was still six games behind the NL East division-leading Phillies would be battling for a spot in the 2024 World Series. Doubters thought that they wouldn’t get past the Braves and was absolutely sure that they couldn’t beat the Brewers, but the Kings from Queens have written nothing short of a fairy tale in the month of October. In an uphill battle set in Dodger Stadium today(October 20) with Los Angeles leading the NLCS 3-2, the stage is set for the Mets’ comeback ability, which has been nothing short of miraculous this postseason. Citi Field has become the epicenter of this beyond believable energy and The Source had a chance to capture this postseason excitement only available in Queens.

Before Game 4’s ceremonial first pitch throw by Mets pitching great Matt Harvey to former Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes, The Temptations, yes, the Grammy Award winning singing group, opened up with their epic ballad “My Girl”, to which the capacity crowd of Mets fans sang along. This has become a ritual of sorts at home games as “My Girl” is also the walk up song for their star shortstop Francisco Lindor. Music is just as important as jaw dropping plays on the diamond in keeping the fans on their feet in Citi Field and having in-house DJs raised in the birthplace of Hip Hop keeps the stadium on tilt unlike any other ballpark in baseball.

Queens native DJ Lomo, dipped in exclusive Mets swag and flanked by his toddler son in the DJ booth situated on the Field Level mezzanine, dons his headphones before testing his Serato to warm up with House Of Pain’s hype-the-crowd classic “Jump Around”. When asked about his tenure with the Mets, Lomo replied, “It’s been amazing, man. From the beginning, its been a dream of mine to play in sports as a DJ. I did the first one two years ago and it’s been a wrap ever since.” Lomo, whose been on the wheels for almost two decades, has spun on the airwaves at NYC’s Hot97 and says he was influenced to become a DJ by the likes of Funkmaster Flex, DJ Camilo, DJ Enuff and the legendary DJ Jazzy Jeff. Now, that’s Hip Hop.

Wherever there’s music, you’re bound to have people dancing and at Citi Field, you have everyone from the cool two-steppers to the all out movers and shakers, which brings up to The Queens Crew. Headed by the director and head coach Gina Capelli, TQC has already created a fanbase of their own in their inaugural season with their uptempo, synchronized dance moves, something that was virtually unheard of in Major League Baseball until now. “What an inaugural year it has been! We’re a team of 19, but there’s usually 10 to 15 dancers per game. We’re just here to bring the hype. When the music is on, we are up dancing and we want everybody up dancing with us!”, says Capelli. When asked about the Mets’ possibility of going to the World Series, Capelli replied, “Its an absolute dream. We did not expect this. We are here for the moment, but we’re ready to go to the end.” By the end, of course, Gina means the Mets’ chance to battle in a World Series/Subway Series against the 28-time World Series Champs, the New York Yankees.

Tucked away in a small broadcast room right below the stadium’s upper deck sits the audio engineers of Citi Field, which is where we found the one and only DJ Razor. Another one of QB’s finest, Razor gives props to none other that the “Propmaster” himself, DJ Red Alert, for inspiring him to get behind the turntables. He reminisced about being about to see Shea Stadium from his Jackson Heights home as a kid and after getting in the door for making a song about the Metropolitans, he feels almost obligated to move the crowd. Rocking an official black Mets jersey just like the players, Razor has his name as well as his own number(33 1/3) on the back. He is the Mets official DJ and the way he handles each hit, homer, strikeout and even errors with such audible precision you can tell that this guy isn’t new to revving up massive crowds. Behind Razor sits a guy on an electronic keyboard that played the traditional baseball sound effects, but Razor’s view as well as his 1s and 2s were front and center to every single pitch of the game.

Arguably, there hasn’t been another MLB team in history that has their own in-house, Hip Hop DJs, 20-person dance troupe, McDonald’s-inspired mascot with his own purple seat, but their own anthem? Only in New York. The Mets officially adopted “OMG” this June and was created by the Mets’ second baseman Jose Iglesias last year during the offseason. OMG, which has now earned over 2 million on-demand audio and video streams in the U.S. through Oct. 10, has spawned the OMG sign frenzy that can be seen throughout the park, in the stands and on the field. When I asked Razor how OMG initially became the anthem, he said, “That was actually the players because the players were like, ‘you know what? We’re gonna use that for home runs’ and I used it, but I still switched it up. They wanted to stick with that one song and now we’re rolling with it.”

With Game 6 in L.A. being a must win, the energy that helped them in their 12-6 win over the Dodgers on Friday at home will be necessary tonight to stay in the fight for the World Series. All of the energy from the DJs, the dance crew, “Just The Man”, the 7 Line gang, “The Rizzler” and even Glizzy Izzy needs to be activated for the magic to happen for the Amazins tonight.