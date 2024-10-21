A$AP Rocky, the rapper, is currently on trial for two counts of felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm. The charges stem from a 2021 incident in West Hollywood where Rocky is accused of firing a weapon at his former friend, A$AP Relli (Terell Ephron). Rocky has denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty.

The incident allegedly took place outside a hotel in November 2021, where a heated argument reportedly led to Rocky pulling out a handgun. Relli testified in court that Rocky threatened him and fired the weapon, though no major injuries were reported. Relli later filed a civil lawsuit for assault, battery, and emotional distress, seeking damages.

Rocky was arrested in April 2022, after returning from a vacation with Rihanna, and released on bail. In August of that year, he was officially charged. The trial began in October 2024, after a judge ruled that there was sufficient evidence to proceed.

Rocky faces up to nine years in prison if convicted. His lawyer, Joe Tacopina, maintains that Rocky will be vindicated, expressing confidence in the defense’s case. Tacopina also mentioned Rocky’s desire to protect his family from the proceedings, indicating that Rihanna would not attend the trial.

When it comes to jury selection, that is set to begin on November 12 following a lengthy pre-trial process.