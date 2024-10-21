This is great. Sorry, it is … Charlamagne Tha God has issued a cease and desist order to Donald Trump in response to a campaign ad that misrepresented his views on Kamala Harris’ position regarding taxpayer-funded gender transition surgeries for transgender prisoners. The ad manipulated a clip of Charlamagne’s comments to make it seem as though he opposed Harris’ stance, which advocates for providing necessary medical care to transgender inmates.

This ad has been running nonstop and you may have seen it on your ad supported streaming services. The fact that Charlamagne has made a legal move shows that many people are not taking this massive disinformation campaign by Trump, lying down.

The Breakfast Club personality and bestselling author has taken legal action, demanding that Trump immediately remove the portion of the ad that includes his voice. “Cease and desist been sent,” Charlamagne confirmed, addressing the controversy. He further criticized Trump, saying, “Since when does Trump care about what’s legal!?”

Get this, Charlamagne originally made the comments during a discussion of the campaign ad, noting that it initially had a strong impact on him. “I’ll tell you what, that ad they was running during the football games this weekend claiming the vice president supports funding gender transition surgeries for all prison inmates and migrants in the U.S., that was nuts,” Charlamagne said.

He admitted that, at first, the ad’s message was compelling: “When you hear the narrator say Kamala supports taxpayer-funded sex changes for prisoners, that one line I was like, ‘Hell no, I don’t want my taxpayer dollars going to that.’”

Get this, he continued, acknowledging the ad’s effectiveness: “That ad was impactful. It literally said that Kamala supports taxpayer-funded sex changes for prisoners and migrants. It made an impression.”

Vice President Kamala Harris, however, has consistently advocated for transgender rights, including access to healthcare and gender transition treatments for transgender individuals in state custody. In a 2019 statement to the ACLU, Harris said, “It is important that transgender individuals who rely on the state for care receive the treatment they need, which includes access to treatment associated with gender transition.”

The VP reaffirmed her stance by saying, “I support policies ensuring that federal prisoners and detainees are able to obtain medically necessary care for gender transition, including surgical care, while incarcerated or detained. Transition treatment is a medical necessity, and I will direct all federal agencies responsible for providing essential medical care to deliver transition treatment.”

Charlamagne’s legal move underscores his rejection of the misleading use of his words and his stance on ensuring accurate representation in political discourse.

Like we said, good job. Lies will not be tolerated.