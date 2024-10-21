Diddy and Two Celebrities Accused of Drugging and Sexual Assault of 13-Year-Old Girl After 2000 VMAs

Photo credit: Steven Gomillion

Diddy has been accused of drugging and raping a 13-year-old girl with an unnamed male and female celebrity after the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards.

The Buzbee Law Firm filed the new suit, one of five, filed in the Southern District of New York on Sunday Night. Two more were filed in Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

According to Variety, Jane Doe states she attempted to get into the MTV VMAs but couldn’t without a ticket. She then approached limos, hoping to go to an afterparty, encountering a driver for Diddy. The girl was driven to a party, signed a non-disclosure agreement, and accepted a drink that she stated made her “woozy and lightheaded.”

The woman stated she rested in an empty bedroom, where Diddy would enter with “a male and female celebrity.” Jane Doe stated the male celebrity raped her as the female watched. That was allegedly followed by Combs raping her as both watched.

The plaintiff now lives in Alabama, citing “deep depression which continues to affect every facet of her life.”