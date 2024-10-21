Diddy Faces New Assault Allegations as Legal Troubles Mount

Sean “Diddy” Combs is confronting a fresh wave of assault accusations following a new civil lawsuit filed on Sunday in the Southern District of New York. Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee claims that Combs sexually assaulted a man in 2022. Buzbee has indicated that he plans to file additional lawsuits against Combs, stating, “We will let the allegations in the filed complaints speak for themselves, and will work to see that justice is done.”

This lawsuit comes less than a week after Buzbee filed six other suits against the music mogul. Combs’ legal team denied all accusations in a statement to NBC News last week, asserting that he has “never sexually assaulted anyone—adult or minor, man or woman.” The statement expressed confidence in the judicial process, claiming that the truth would prevail.

Currently, Combs is being held without bail at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn on federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges, with his trial scheduled to commence on May 5. Federal prosecutors have revealed that they are reviewing data from over 90 devices seized during raids at his properties, as well as during his arrest in New York earlier this year.

In a recent hearing, Combs’ legal team filed a motion requesting the public identification of his accusers in the federal sex trafficking case to facilitate a proper defense. The ongoing legal battles come after several lawsuits, including one from his former girlfriend, Casandra Ventura, which was quickly settled. Other plaintiffs include Dawn Richard, a former member of the girl group Danity Kane, who has accused Combs of groping, assaulting, and threatening her life.

As the legal troubles intensify, Combs continues to deny all allegations against him, emphasizing his intent to fight back against the claims.