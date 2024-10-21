Donald Trump Dodges Minimum Wage Question During Campaign Stop at McDonald’s

After working the fryer at McDonald’s, I asked Trump if he thinks the minimum wage should be raised: “Well I think this. These people work hard. They’re great. And I just saw something… a process that’s beautiful,” Trump said. pic.twitter.com/pg2synNA59 — Olivia Rinaldi (@olivialarinaldi) October 20, 2024

During a campaign stop at a McDonald’s photo op, former President Donald Trump declined to comment on whether he supports raising the minimum wage. The event, which appeared rehearsed and staged for the media, allowed Trump to speak on key issues. However, when asked directly about his stance on increasing worker wages, Trump sidestepped the question.

The silence comes as the debate over minimum wage continues to be a critical issue for many Americans, particularly in battleground states. Trump’s refusal to clarify his position contrasts with opponents who have prioritized wage increases in their platforms.

In response, Harris-Walz 2024 spokesperson Joseph Costello released a statement: “Today, Donald Trump showed exactly what we would see in a second Trump term: exploiting working people for his own personal gain. Trump doesn’t understand what it’s like to work for a living, no matter how many staged photo ops he does, and his entire second term plan is to give himself, his wealthy buddies, and giant corporations another massive tax cut. Vice President Harris on the other hand has a record of standing up for workers and taking on bad actors who rip people off, and she’ll do the same as President.”

