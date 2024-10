🇺🇸 CNN REPORTER FALLS APART OVER TRUMP'S ARNOLD PALMER STORY



A CNN reporter struggled to maintain his composure while covering Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania after the former president shared an eyebrow-raising anecdote about golf legend Arnold Palmer.



Trump spent 12 minutes… pic.twitter.com/d3l99C42vh — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 21, 2024

Former President Donald Trump took time at a rally in Pennsylvania to recall how he and other men reacted when they saw Arnold Palmer in the shower.

“Arnold Palmer was all man. And I say that with all due respect to women. And I love women. But this guy, this guy. This is a guy that was all man,” said Trump. “When he took showers with the other pros, they came out of there. They said, ‘Oh my God! That’s unbelievable.'”

