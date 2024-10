Grizzly Touring has stated the postponement of the sold-out Rod Wave ‘Last Lap’ show in Los Angeles due to unforeseen production issues. The show has been rescheduled for Monday, October 28, 2024.

Additionally, the production issues have affected the entire tour schedule, including the Oakland show, which will also be postponed, with a new date to be announced soon. Grizzly Touring is working diligently to provide updated routing details for the rest of the tour and will share them as soon as possible.

“We understand how disappointing this is and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience,” the statement read.

