Ice Cube Drops Bold New Single “IT’S MY EGO” Ahead of Forthcoming Album

Iconic entertainment mogul and rapper Ice Cube has released his new single, “IT’S MY EGO,” featuring production from Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum producer E-A-Ski. The track, available now on all streaming platforms, is a teaser for his much-anticipated album MAN DOWN, set to release November 22 via Lench Mob Records, distributed by Hitmakers.

Accompanying the single, Cube has unveiled the official music video, directed by Gabriel “VideoGod” Hart, known for his work on visuals like Migos’ “Versace” and Jeezy’s “My President is Black.” The video showcases Ice Cube playing multiple characters—from a minister to a fast food worker, to an extravagant version of himself in a bold blue fur coat. The visual’s vibrant storytelling aligns with the song’s powerful message: speak up, stand firm, and be unapologetically yourself.

The video, featuring cameos from Mike Epps, Omarion, Paula Jai Parker, and WC, adds extra flair to Cube’s already dynamic presence.

With sharp lyricism and a hard-hitting beat, “IT’S MY EGO” reflects Ice Cube’s signature style, blending West Coast rap with R&B elements. Cube describes the track as a reminder to stay true to oneself, stating, “It’s easier to stay true to yourself than constantly change for others’ expectations.”

Pre-save MAN DOWN now to prepare for the West Coast legend’s return with new music.