.idk. Releases New Single “SUPERNOVA” Ahead of Highly Anticipated Album

Rising artist .idk. has unveiled his latest single, “SUPERNOVA,” offering an intimate look into his journey toward honesty and vulnerability. Known for his nostalgic, hypnotic sound, .idk. blends melodic singing and rapping on the track, which captures his emotional depth with poetic finesse.

“SUPERNOVA” pays homage to JaVonte’s 2013 track of the same name, which served as a creative spark for .idk. during the making of his upcoming album BRAVADO INTiMO. JaVonte, an early supporter of .idk., influenced the track’s soulful undertones, resulting in a unique fusion of rap and R&B that has already garnered praise from the “artist’s artist.”

Scheduled for release on November 1st, BRAVADO INTiMO features a tight 32-minute runtime and boasts contributions from Gunna, Joey Bada$$, The ARTI$T, and Conway The Machine. With its focus on conceptual clarity, the album is expected to be one of .idk.’s most cohesive and widely acclaimed projects yet.

On the new album .idk. shares “My goal with this album was to simplify everything. With B.i., I just wanted to sing over beats that artists like MF DOOM would normally rap over and only rap when it felt the most natural.”

You can hear the single below.