Jett Jenkins’ Releases New Introspective Indie-Pop Single ‘What You Want From Me’

By Natalia J

Brooklyn-based indie-pop artist Jett Jenkins uses her music to navigate hard times and come out stronger. She recalls how music supported her early in life, helping her process grief and trauma while embracing the courage that comes with vulnerability. She developed a passion for music and songwriting, diving into her craft with the belief that if it could help her, hopefully it could help others too.

Much of Jett Jenkins’ lyrics are introspective and candid, with gentle yet raw vocals juxtaposed with upbeat melodies. This combination allows both her as the writer and the listener to connect in a way that feels cathartic and healing. It captures one of the most emotive elements of bedroom pop: the ability to elevate the mood while processing pain.

With aspects of bedroom pop and new wave influences, her latest single, “What You Want From Me,” intimately navigates the loss of a friendship. Jett shares that while many of her songs explore grief, heartbreak, and self-discovery, platonic relationships also carry significant meaning and can cause similar pain from distance and discontinuation.

In her lyrics, “Anger is a gift I hide under my shame; you are the blood inside my veins,” she uses the imagery to convey both the grip of the relationship and the toxicity that runs through it.

Many friendships may start out wholesome and positive, but over time, as someone becomes more integrated into your life, they can possess the power to weigh you down. Jett shares that a part of processing the end of this friendship was realizing when she was no longer being herself and instead becoming someone they wanted her to be, which undermined her authenticity.

In her lyrics, “Suddenly strange, not what I imagined, but there’s hollow in me now right here,” she reflects on the distance and withdrawal from that friendship, leaving behind a sense of emptiness. However, despite disconnecting with that person, she emphasizes that this hollow feeling does create new space to reconnect with yourself and reclaim your true identity.

Musically, the track blends melancholy synthesizers and electronic effects to create a nostalgic ’80s vibe that complements the lyrical themes of shedding the toxicity of a relationship and grieving its end. In contrast, the upbeat yet edgy punk-pop sound and danceable rhythm help soften the emotional blow by embracing the loss as ultimately for the best, because it allows you to get back to yourself and that’s worth celebrating. Jett shares that her favorite part of creating this track was working with her new producer, Nick Brown, who created the music that complemented her lyrics in this way.

When asked what she hopes will resonate with listeners, Jett says, “Just keep going, keep being yourself—not just in your career, but in your life, and your relationships. Don’t let anyone take that from you.”

