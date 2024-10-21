This Christmas, Netflix is bringing the excitement of NFL football straight to your home! On December 25, 2024, fans will get to enjoy two marquee matchups as part of an exciting holiday tradition.

First up, the reigning Super Bowl LVII champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, will face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 PM ET. Following that, at 4:30 PM ET, the Baltimore Ravens will take on the Houston Texans.

For the first time ever, Netflix will serve as the global home for these NFL Christmas Day games, delivering the holiday action right to your screens.

Advertisement

Grab your favorite snacks, gather your loved ones, and get ready for an unforgettable Christmas Day filled with football!