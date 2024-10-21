New Image of Big Meech After Prison Release Hits Online

Big Meech is out of federal prison and serving the rest of his sentence at a halfway house. He is now a resident of the Miami Residential Reentry Management Office. In a new picture, Meech poses next to an unidentified man dressed in all Black.

A new picture of Big Meech has surfaced. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/3vYSR1D8R9 — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) October 20, 2024

According to TMZ, Big Meech has been removed from FCI Coleman Low in Wildwood and moved to BOP’s Miami Residential Reentry Management Office. He will complete his 30-year sentence in a halfway house.

Earlier this year, Meech’s sentence was reduced by nearly three years. He was initially sentenced in 2008.

Meech’s attorney, Brittany K. Barnett, claims Meech used his 20 years in prison to focus on personal growth and begin a new chapter in his life.