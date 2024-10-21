New York Liberty Capture Historic WNBA Championship with Overtime Victory Over Lynx

In a thrilling conclusion to a historic season, the New York Liberty emerged as the 2024 WNBA champions, defeating the Minnesota Lynx 67-62 in a winner-take-all Game 5 on Sunday. This victory marks the Liberty’s first WNBA title in franchise history, ending a 28-year quest and making it New York’s first professional basketball championship since the Knicks in 1973.

Despite a slow start and an off shooting night from their stars, the Liberty found resilience in front of their home crowd, overcoming adversity to secure the coveted trophy. This win comes exactly 368 days after they watched the Las Vegas Aces celebrate their 2023 title on the Liberty’s home court in Brooklyn.

Catalina Fragoso/NBAE via Getty Images

Breanna Stewart, who secured her third WNBA championship, had a pivotal role in the team’s success after making the bold decision to return to her home state and lead the Liberty to victory. Jonquel Jones, named Finals MVP for averaging 17.8 points and 7.6 rebounds, expressed her joy: “I could never dream of this. You know how many times I’ve been denied. It was delayed. I am so happy to do it here.”

Sabrina Ionescu, the longest-tenured Liberty player, highlighted the significance of the championship, ensuring that her pivotal shot in Game 3 would be remembered as a game-changer.

David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Image



Newcomers Leonie Fiebich and Nyara Sabally each contributed 13 points, playing crucial roles in overtime to secure the win. Head coach Sandy Brondello solidified her legacy as one of the top coaches in WNBA history, becoming the sixth to win multiple titles and the second to do so with different teams.

For team owners Clara Wu Tsai and Joseph Tsai, this championship is the realization of their vision after acquiring the Liberty in 2019 and investing in building a championship-caliber roster.

The 2024 Finals, marking a new era for the league, concluded the best-of-five format, setting the stage for a best-of-seven championship series starting next season, showcasing the rising prominence of the WNBA.