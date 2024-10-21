According to a recent report from TMZ, Taurus Bartlett, who is known to the Hip Hop world as Polo G, was arrested over the weekend after police found a loaded gun in his car during a traffic stop in Los Angeles.

Polo was allegedly speeding in the San Fernando Valley on Saturday afternoon when police pulled him over. After the LAPD conducted a search of his vehicle, during which they retrieved a loaded handgun. He was arrested and charged with felony possession of a concealed weapon.

The “Hood Poet” rapper was recently caught with an illegal weapon in a hotel room in NYC back in April after housekeeping found a handgun that the rapper left behind. He’s also still facing weapons charges from last year after police in Burbank, California caught him and his team with several weapons.

Polo is currently still behind bars, which can actually create an even larger issue due to the fact that his Hood Poet Tour with Skilla Baby is set for its first stop on Thursday in Denver.