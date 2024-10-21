image001

Reebok Basketball has officially announced its latest player partnership with Matas Buzelis, the highly touted rookie from Chicago and the 11th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Buzelis joins an impressive roster that includes Angel Reese, Lexie Brown, and newly signed prospects Nate Ament and Dink Pate, all under the leadership of Reebok’s President of Basketball, Shaquille O’Neal.

“Reebok just felt like the right fit,” said Buzelis. “They’ve got great energy and focus, and a great approach to making products that support how I play. I’m really looking forward to working with the brand to create and make an impact.”

As part of his multi-year endorsement deal, Buzelis will actively participate in Reebok brand activations and promote the company’s performance and lifestyle products, including the newly unveiled “Engine A” performance basketball shoe.

Matas Buzelis, a 6’10” forward from Hinsdale, Illinois, was a top 5 prospect in his high school class before opting to join the G League Ignite program in 2023 instead of pursuing college basketball. During his high school career, he earned All-American and Player of the Year honors and was selected for the NBA’s Basketball Without Borders program.

With exceptional ballhandling skills, a powerful finishing ability, and finesse in his shooting, Buzelis embodies the spirit of a Reebok player. He embraces challenges on the court and plays with confidence and determination.

Reflecting on his partnership with Reebok and its basketball legends, Buzelis stated, “It’s cool to be part of the same brand as Shaq and AI. Those guys have done so much for the game, so being able to work with a brand that’s connected to them so deeply is something I’m proud of. It’s a great feeling.”