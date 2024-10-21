Roc Nation & Reform Affliance’s Job Fair in Richmond Connects Over 2,000 Job Seekers with 1,500 Opportunities

In a significant step towards enhancing employment opportunities for individuals impacted by the criminal justice system, REFORM Alliance and Roc Nation successfully hosted a job fair in Richmond, Virginia. The event connected job seekers with over 1,500 open positions across various sectors, focusing on dismantling barriers to employment for those on probation or parole.

The free event welcomed over 36 employers, including major national brands such as Amazon, Starbucks, Foot Locker, Goodwill, and Crunch Fitness. Local employers from the public, private, and nonprofit sectors also participated, with hundreds of positions available from government agencies like the Virginia Department of Corrections and the City of Richmond.

With over 2,000 attendees, the job fair provided a unique platform for on-site interviews and essential reentry support services. Participants received complimentary services, including hair and makeup, professional attire, and resume reviews. Reed Smith law firm offered expungement education with assistance from law students at the University of Virginia and community organization Nolef Turns Inc. Additionally, 13 community organizations supported job seekers, empowering them as they approached potential employers.

Advertisement

Virginia is facing a workforce shortage, with nearly twice as many job openings as available workers, according to the US Chamber of Commerce. This job fair aimed to match untapped talent, including many individuals locked out of the workforce due to criminal records, with employers committed to second-chance hiring.

Jessica S., a recently released inmate who interviewed with Amazon and Foot Locker, shared her experience: “It’s been a struggle to find work since I came home, but this was an incredible event—one of the best things I’ve done.Since my release in August, I’ve been actively looking for a job and struggled to get hired. I was amazed to see so many employers ready to give opportunities to formerly incarcerated people here. My journey hasn’t been easy, especially having been recently incarcerated and on probation, but I’m determined to show employers that I’m ready for a fresh start. This opportunity means everything to me. I’m looking forward to staying involved with REFORM and its coalition in Virginia.”

The Richmond job fair is part of REFORM’s broader mission to create employment pathways for those on probation or parole in Virginia and nationwide. Beyond job fairs, REFORM allocates funds to local organizations that provide essential services to individuals re-entering society. The organization has also established the Virginia Safety Coalition, a diverse group focused on improving the supervision system and increasing access to second chances.

Jessica Jackson, CEO of REFORM Alliance, emphasized the importance of these initiatives, stating, “Increasing access to employment opportunities is key to building safe, thriving communities. REFORM is proud to be a part of the community here in Virginia and open doors for justice-impacted individuals. When we invest in people, especially those who have faced barriers due to probation, parole, or a criminal record, we strengthen not just individual lives but entire communities. Every job secured today is a step towards breaking the cycle of recidivism and creating more just and safe communities.”

Dania Diaz, Managing Director of Philanthropy at Roc Nation, reiterated the partnership’s commitment, stating, “Roc Nation is dedicated to amplifying voices that have been silenced and driving positive change in communities that need it most. Today was about empowering individuals to reclaim their futures and build a better tomorrow. Partnering with REFORM, we are helping to create real opportunities for those who have been historically shut out of the workforce. This event is a testament to the power of second chances and the potential within every person when barriers are removed.”

With 80 million Americans living with a criminal record and a staggering unemployment rate for formerly incarcerated individuals hovering around 27%, REFORM Alliance and Team Roc remain dedicated to addressing these challenges through their nationwide efforts.