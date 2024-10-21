BODYARMOR Sports Drink today announced a multi-year partnership with one of New York’s most beloved superstar basketball players, Jalen Brunson. As part of the partnership, Brunson and BODYARMOR will embrace their shared values, grounded in the power of real, to bring a competitive edge against the competition.

Brunson, who prides himself on being real on and off the court, becomes an authentic addition to the BODYARMOR brand and its unique proposition of real hydration, real flavors and real ingredients.To celebrate the partnership, BODYARMOR unveiled a new social media spot featuring Jalen Brunson in the heart of New York City, where success is earned through relentless effort and unwavering dedication–a common ground for both. The spot is part of a 5-part video series that will live on social throughout the basketball season and will include a vintage aesthetic animation, providing a unique perspective on Jalen. Each of the videos within the series will incorporate a storybook-like aspect of his journey from early childhood training, high school thrilling endings, and big-league heroic moments.

“This partnership makes perfect sense because the brand values align with my personal beliefs and commitment to what’s real,” said star point guard and BODYARMOR partner, Jalen Brunson. “Just like my journey, where success is built on genuine effort and dedication, this collaboration is rooted in authenticity and real impact. I’m proud to be a new BODYARMOR partner and to stay hydrated with the best.”

The announcement comes to life just before a much-anticipated new basketball season. In addition to the video series, BODYARMOR will welcome Jalen Brunson to Team BODYARMOR via high-impact billboards and disruptive wild postings throughout midtown Manhattan.

“At BODYARMOR we champion real ingredients and authentic partnerships with athletes that believe in our products as much as we do,” saidTom Gargiulo, BODYARMOR CMO. “Jalen is stepping in to help elevate our brand to the next phase as BODYARMOR continues to evolve. This partnership holds great promise and is especially meaningful to our team because of our New York roots.”