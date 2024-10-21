Global sports brand PUMA has launched the latest chapter of its first worldwide brand campaign in 10 years, “FOREVER. FASTER. – See The Game Like We Do.” The newest chapter is dedicated to establishing the brand’s position as a leader in basketball and igniting the future of its hoops division.

This 2024 Hoops campaign is all about seeing the game differently and invites all to see the game like we do: determined to win, ready to show out, and playing for the joy of the game. The campaign features PUMA Hoops athletes Breanna Stewart, Flau’jae Johnson, Scoot Henderson, LaMelo Ball, and the brand’s most recent signee Tyrese Haliburton, and draws upon each player’s unique perspective on the game. Each athlete brings their own story, their own crew, and a unique style of play, and together they embody the FOREVER. FASTER. mantra.

“Since the start we’ve always tried to tell the story of basketball through the lens of the player, seeing the game the way they do, both on the court and off the court. This approach has allowed us to connect those unique viewpoints with disruptive product and storytelling – impactful to anyone around the game,” says Global Head of PUMA Basketball, Max Staiger, “This Campaign, for the first time, brings together our complete narrative showcasing how Stewie, Melo, Flau’Jae, Scoot, and Tyrese embody the PUMA Hoops’ disruptive and inclusive spirit.”

The legacy of PUMA Basketball dates back to 1973, championing some of the greatest names in basketball history and developing cutting edge performance shoes, such as the iconic Clyde model, that provided sporting excellence and helped carry legendary victories. PUMA returned to basketball in 2018, merging sport with culture while introducing a new wave of PUMA basketball athletes who are known for their talent and style on and off the court. PUMA continues to push the sport forward through cutting edge technology and product innovations, boundary-pushing designs and cultivated circle of creative partners and its growing, talented athlete roster.

“This campaign is a message to the world that PUMA is doubling down on hoops,” shares Richard Teyssier, Vice President Brand and Marketing. “The campaign showcases the tenacious spirit we have for the game and the investment we are willing to make to show up as a powerhouse and continue carving our legacy. This dedicated campaign will continue to thread our message across the business and amplify our holistic vision for the brand.”

“FOREVER. FASTER – See The Game Like We Do.” debuts globally and will launch across the entire mixed media, including out of home campaigns in New York, Los Angeles, Charlotte, and Miami, as well as across social media, TV and more. The campaign will include a hero brand film and supporting creative assets with featured athletes. An official NBA media partnership will also amplify the campaign to hoops fans worldwide.