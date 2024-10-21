Three Injured in Shooting While Heading to Lil Durk’s Chicago Concert

A 15-year-old boy was among three people injured in a shooting near the United Center on Sunday night, according to Chicago police.

Thomas Kendall, the brother of one of the victims, spoke with ABC7 and shared details about the incident. Kendall said his 18-year-old brother was out with friends, heading to the Lil Durk concert, when a group of people on bikes approached them. The group attempted to rob the 18-year-old and his friends, leading to a struggle that resulted in shots being fired.

Kendall’s brother was critically injured after being shot in the chest. A 19-year-old man was also critically injured after being shot in the rib area. The 15-year-old, shot in the hand and grazed in the abdomen, was listed in good condition.

All three victims were transported to Stroger Hospital and are undergoing surgery.