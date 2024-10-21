Tinashe Drops Bold New Music Video for “No Broke Boys”

Multi-platinum R&B star Tinashe has released the official music video for her latest single, “No Broke Boys,” from her newest album Quantum Baby. Produced by Ricky Reed, the song blends pop and R&B to create an unapologetic empowerment anthem, quickly climbing the charts.

Directed by Aerin Moreno, the video showcases Tinashe and her dance crew squaring in a fierce battle on a high school football field. The sultry choreography reinforces the message of self-worth, reminding women not to settle for less. In a nod to her earlier visual for “Nasty,” the video concludes with a surprising twist: Tinashe, as a suspect, is apprehended following a crime spree in the desert, leaving fans eager for what’s next.

Tinashe premiered the video during her Los Angeles tour stop, where nearly 6,000 fans got an early look at the cinematic project.

Earlier this year, Tinashe released her highly anticipated album Quantum Baby, her seventh studio album and the second in a trilogy, following last year’s BB/ANG3L. The hit single “Nasty” from the album topped the Rhythm radio charts and has been streamed over 500 million times worldwide.

Tinashe is currently on her Match My Freak World Tour, which kicked off with a sold-out show in Anaheim and will span major cities across North America before heading overseas.