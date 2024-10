Travis Scott surprised fans during his Sydney, Australia concert by bringing out The Weeknd for a special appearance. In a heartfelt moment on stage, Scott publicly thanked The Weeknd for playing a key role in his early career.

“This man right here let me open up for two tours when I put out my first album,” Scott said, expressing his gratitude. “He gave me my first arena tour ever. If it wasn’t for this guy right now, I probably wouldn’t be on this stage right now. I love you, bro.”