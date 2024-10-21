Travis Scott’s Circus Maximus Tour Breaks Ticket Sales Records

As Travis Scott continues to travel the world as part of his Circus Maximus Tour, he’s also continuing to break records along the way. Most recently, his Circus Maximus Tour broke the record for the highest number of tickets sold for a rap tour, selling over 1.5 million tickets since the tour kicked off in 2023.

Scott recently became the first solo rap artist to sell out shows at two major venues: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, and SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. He also set a record on another continent, breaking the attendance record for his recent shows at Allianz Stadium in Sydney, Australia, with almost 80,000 people showing up for the two shows last week (the second of which featured a surprise guest appearance by The Weeknd).

While Scott’s tour has broken the record for the most tickets sold for a rap tour, the total profit won’t likely be known until its completion. As of now, the tour has netted about $155 million. For reference, the current highest-grossing rap tours are as follows:

$216m – Drake: It Was All A Blur

$111m – Kendrick Lamar: The Big Steppers

$105m – 50 Cent: The Final Lap

$103m – Drake & Migos: Aubrey & 3 Migos

$83m – Travis Scott: Circus Maximus

$81m – Drake & Future: Summer Sixteen

$79m – Kanye West & Jay Z: Watch The Throne

$77m – Kendrick Lamar: DAMN

$67m – Nicki Minaj: Pink Friday 2

$64m – Travis Scott: ASTROWORLD

$60m – Drake: Would You Like A Tour?

(Source: @HipHopAllDayy)

The global tour has seen Scott travel the world performing a spectacle of an event that has largely been met with overwhelmingly positive reception from both fans and music critics. The tour kicked off in October of 2023 in North America and will conclude this month in New Zealand before Scott and his Cactus Jack crew return to the US for ComplexCon in Las Vegas on November 16.