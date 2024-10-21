Mandatory Credit: Photo by Evan Vucci/AP/Shutterstock (10691664g)



During a rally at Latrobe’s Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Pennsylvania on October 19, former President Donald Trump referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as a “s— vice president.” The remark came as Trump intensified his attacks on political opponents just weeks before the upcoming election.

While discussing Senator Bernie Sanders, Trump claimed Harris was “further left” than Sanders and urged the crowd to tell her they had “had enough.” He emphasized, “We can’t stand you. You’re a s— vice president,” as the audience reacted to his comments.

Trump’s choice of words is part of a broader strategy as he campaigns for the Republican presidential nomination. His recent rhetoric reflects a willingness to engage in direct and often controversial personal attacks, a tactic he has employed throughout his political career.

