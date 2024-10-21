Vice President Kamala Harris Warns Against a Second Trump Term on ‘PoliticsNation’ with Al Sharpton

Today, on PoliticsNation with Al Sharpton, Vice President Kamala Harris emphasized the dangers of a potential second term for Donald Trump while promoting her positive vision for America. Harris, part of the Harris-Walz ticket, underlined her commitment to earning every vote as their campaign continues to focus on battleground states.

Harris criticized Trump’s leadership, stating, “Donald Trump should never again stand behind the seal of the President of the United States. He has not earned the right. He has not earned the right. And that’s why he’s going to lose.” She noted that the American people deserve a president who sets a global standard, adding that Trump “demeans the office” and that Americans “deserve so much better.”

Contrasting her forward-looking policies with Trump’s “dangerous Project 2025 agenda,” Harris outlined her plan for an “Opportunity Economy.” Her proposal aims to uplift Americans with ambition and strong work ethics but who lack the resources to realize their goals fully. She emphasized that her administration would help ensure that Americans survive and thrive. Harris aimed at Trump’s economic plans, saying that he is “offering something very different,” such as a proposed 20% tax on everyday necessities and cuts to taxes benefiting the wealthiest.

Advertisement

Throughout the interview, Harris reiterated her dedication to engaging voters directly. “I will leave nothing on the field in this election,” Harris vowed, underscoring that every vote must be earned. She warned of ongoing efforts to spread “mis- and disinformation” to discourage voter participation. Still, she assured Americans that she will continue to visit all communities, allowing voters to “hear directly” from her and make informed decisions.

Meanwhile, Harris noted that Trump has scaled back campaign efforts, canceling interviews due to “exhaustion,” hosting fewer rallies, and delivering increasingly incoherent remarks.

As the campaign intensifies, the Harris-Walz ticket aims to clearly contrast their vision of an inclusive, opportunity-driven America with Trump’s plans to return to office.